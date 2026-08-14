'Best midfield in football!' - Mikel Merino makes bold claim about Arsenal squad after £75m Bruno Guimaraes transfer

Reflecting on the sheer volume of talent available to Mikel Arteta, Merino expressed his excitement regarding the competition for places within the squad. "Honestly, it’s unreal. Probably the best midfield in football," the World Cup winner said. "The amount of quality that we have there, with every player that can come on the pitch and make a good shift. It’s great.

"That’s good for the team. That’s good for the squad. It raises everyone’s level because if you have a bad day, the one that is close to you is going to do a great job."

Merino continued when discussing his new team-mate: "Amazing signing. He has proved throughout these years how good he is at Newcastle. And he showed it today again.

"A lot of composure, technical ability, a lot of defensive effort as well. So it’s a very good signing. A top player, but we have many of those in this team. So everyone that comes to help the team is welcome."

