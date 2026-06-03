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Arsenal gain upper hand in transfer battle with Bayern Munich as Bundesliga star proves too expensive for German giants
Eintracht Frankfurt set massive demands for Brown
The race for Brown is heating up as the summer transfer window approaches, but Bayern Munich may be forced to take a back seat. While the German giants have long held an interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back, the financial reality of the deal is proving to be a major stumbling block for director Max Eberl and the hierarchy at the Allianz Arena.
Frankfurt are holding out for a significant fee for their rising star, with reports suggesting that Frankfurt are demanding a transfer fee of around €65 million, according to Bild. This figure is currently deemed too high for the German giants, who must carefully manage their budget after several high-profile windows. The Hessians are well aware of the 22-year-old's potential and are unwilling to let him go for anything less than a premium price.
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Arsenal join the hunt for the German international
As Bayern hesitate, Arsenal have emerged as a serious contender for Brown's signature. The London club is looking to add depth and quality to their left-flank, and the German international fits the profile of the modern, attacking full-back that Mikel Arteta covets. Unlike their counterparts in Munich, the Premier League title challengers are believed to have the financial muscle required to meet Frankfurt's valuation.
According to reports from The Athletic, Brown is part of an elite group of candidates the Gunners are monitoring. His ability to contribute to the attack while maintaining the intensity required in the Premier League makes him an ideal target. This tracking follows an impressive 2025-2026 campaign where he made 42 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt, scoring four goals and providing six assists. However, despite his individual form, Frankfurt finished eighth in the Bundesliga, meaning they missed out on European qualification for next season. With Arsenal consistently competing at the top of the English game, the prospect of a move to north London is increasingly attractive to the player.
Bayern's transfer puzzle involves outgoings
The situation in Munich is further complicated by the current squad depth in defensive positions. For Bayern to move forward with a substantial bid for a new left-back, they would likely need to trim their existing roster. On the other end of the deal, Eintracht Frankfurt are well-positioned for a massive financial windfall, having signed Brown from Nurnberg in January 2024 for a reported transfer fee of around €3m, meaning a sale now would yield a significant transfer profit. The club's interest remains firm, but the feasibility of the transfer depends on moving players out before they can bring new talent in.
Specifically, the future of other defensive options remains at the forefront of the conversation. It has been noted that Eberl would have to sell Hiroki Ito or Alphonso Davies before a concrete move for Brown could be sanctioned. Without these departures, the €60-65m required for the Frankfurt man remains out of reach for the Bundesliga champions.
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Nagelsmann hails Brown's rising stock
Brown’s reputation has skyrocketed following his integration into the German national team setup under Julian Nagelsmann. The young defender is currently preparing for the 2026 World Cup and has impressed the coaching staff with his versatility and tactical intelligence. His performance in a recent friendly against Finland has even put him in contention for a starting spot on the left side of the defense.
Nagelsmann has been open about his admiration for the player's attributes, stating: "He has a lot of potential, is a very good one-on-one player, has a lot of pace, does it very cleverly and feels comfortable in the half-space."
The coach added that the competition between Brown and David Raum is healthy for the DFB-Team, noting: "These are two very good players who embody a different style and both could start."