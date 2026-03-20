Will Jurrien Timber & Martin Odegaard play for Arsenal in Carabao Cup final against Man City? Mikel Arteta provides fitness update

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this Sunday, aiming to secure their first piece of silverware of the season. Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Arteta revealed that Saturday's final training session will be the ultimate deciding factor for the pair: "We have another training session [on Saturday], so the ones that are in contention hopefully can give us good news," the Spaniard explained. "We have another session, so let’s see if they can make it."



