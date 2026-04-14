Arne Slot hits out at UK Government over Hillsborough Law delay as Liverpool mark 37th anniversary

Ahead of Liverpool's high-profile Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, Slot used his official programme notes to address the political deadlock surrounding the Hillsborough Law.

The Dutchman has been vocal about his support for the bereaved families, questioning why a legal "duty of candour" has not yet been established by the authorities.

The proposed legislation, which aims to ensure public bodies tell the truth during inquiries into major disasters, has faced significant hurdles. Despite initial political momentum, its progress has recently stalled in recent months due to disagreements regarding the inclusion of intelligence services within the scope of the law.