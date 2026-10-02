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Arne Slot to Tottenham? Ex-Liverpool boss lined up for SHOCK Premier League return
Slot eyes Premier League return
Slot is actively searching for a new managerial role and is reportedly open to returning to the Premier League. The Dutchman has been out of work since leaving Liverpool a year after securing the 2024-25 league title, and he is eager for a fresh challenge.
According to Soccernews, Slot is now firmly on the radar of Tottenham. The London club are enduring a horrific start to their new domestic campaign, leaving their current manager fighting a desperate battle to save his job.
Despite spending over €366 million on big-name summer signings like Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Savinho, Tottenham remain in a deep crisis. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.
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De Zerbi on the brink
De Zerbi is under immense pressure after falling 13 points behind the league leaders in the opening weeks. The Italian signed a long-term contract until 2031, but growing unrest has sparked intense speculation about his immediate future.
Sacking De Zerbi would cost Tottenham a significant financial penalty, yet the hierarchy knows results must improve rapidly. This desperate situation has inevitably led to Slot being identified as the ideal man to rescue their unravelling season.
The Oranje rejection explained
Before Xavi Hernandez was appointed as the new Netherlands head coach, Slot was widely considered the dream candidate for the prestigious international role. However, he quickly shut down widespread rumours that he walked away over financial disagreements.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Slot clarified his stance on the national team vacancy. He firmly dismissed those media claims as completely false.
"In recent weeks - and particularly in the last few days - various reports have appeared concerning the vacancy with the Dutch national team, suggesting that I had withdrawn from the process following lengthy negotiations over matters such as salary and contract duration," he explained. "That speculation is incorrect. We simply never reached that stage of the discussions."
Explaining his recent decision to reject the Netherlands national team job, he stated: "At this stage of my career, I prefer to be out on the training pitch with my players every day, something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team. That was, and remains, the only reason I chose not to pursue the discussions further or enter into negotiations regarding what a potential contract might look like."
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A monumental task ahead
Tottenham must now decide whether to publicly back De Zerbi or cut their losses and officially approach Slot. The London outfit has gained a notorious reputation as a difficult environment for managers to succeed in over recent years.
If Slot is formally offered the position and accepts the challenge, he will face a monumental rebuilding task. He must quickly unify an underperforming squad, integrate their expensive new signings, and restore confidence to a frustrated fanbase.
For now, Slot continues to bide his time while patiently waiting for the right opportunity to emerge. Whether that daunting challenge ultimately lies in North London remains to be seen in the coming weeks or months.
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