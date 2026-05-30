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'Was going to get worse & worse' - Arne Slot sack decision supported by ex-Man Utd forward as 'toxic vibe' was forming at Anfield
Liverpool acted to avoid further uncertainty
Liverpool's decision to move on from Slot has received support from former Man Utd striker Sheringham. He argued that allowing the Dutch coach to remain in charge would have created unnecessary uncertainty heading into the new campaign.
Sheringham believes the club needed to make a decisive call rather than start another season with questions surrounding the manager's future. The change followed a difficult 2025-26 season in which Liverpool finished fifth. That outcome fell short of expectations and prompted the club to move quickly in search of a new direction.
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Sheringham warns against carrying uncertainty into a new season
Sheringham was clear in his assessment of the situation, insisting the atmosphere around the club was becoming increasingly unhealthy. The former striker also questioned the logic of retaining a manager if confidence in him had already disappeared. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Sheringham said: "I think there was a toxic vibe developing at Liverpool with Arne Slot still at the club. It would have been a very negative way of going into the new season if Slot was there and sacked if the new season didn't start well. You can’t go into a season like that.
"A club like Liverpool shouldn't be going into a season with that thought. It wastes another season. If that's the case, and after twelve games they’re ten points off the leader or something, what are you going to do? You can’t do that at Liverpool. They needed to make the change because it was going to get worse and worse with Slot in charge."
Alonso opportunity adds to frustration
Liverpool's managerial situation became even more complicated after long-term target Xabi Alonso opted to join Chelsea instead. Sheringham believes Liverpool should have acted sooner if they were unsure about Slot's future.
"Was Xabi Alonso going to Chelsea a bit of a slap in the face for Liverpool fans? Not really," he said. "The writing’s been on the wall at Liverpool with Arne Slot. They knew Xabi Alonso was available. Go and get the deal done. Get it sorted. It was there to be done.
"If you do not have complete faith in your manager, sort it out while Alonso is available. But they didn’t do that. It’s not Alsono’s fault Liverpool missed the boat. It only adds to the strange vibe around Liverpool seeing him go to Chelsea."
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Focus turns to Liverpool's next appointment
Attention now shifts to Liverpool's search for a new manager, with the club's priority will be finding a successor capable of restoring confidence and lifting the atmosphere around Anfield. Recent reports suggest that the Reds will appoint Andoni Iraola as their new manager for next season.