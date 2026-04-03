Mohamed Salah 'completely deserves' glowing Liverpool tributes as Arne Slot hopes departing hero can deliver two more trophies to cabinet

The Egyptian forward has been the cornerstone of the club's success for nearly a decade, and his manager believes the current outpouring of emotion is a fitting reflection of his impact. And despite his departure being confirmed, Slot stressed that Salah remains focused on his final assignment at Anfield.

"Is he fit? Yes, he is," Slot told reporters. "Trained yesterday and today, he's available. What has happened since he announced it is what he completely deserves. An unbelievable career at this club, every three days, winning trophies, I saw a beautiful picture of him in front of all the trophies he won, so I hope he can add two more before the end of the season. "

"A boost? For the club maybe, it doesn't matter for Mo, that is what he has shown, he is always available in his best possible shape and it doesn't change, he has always given everything for this club in all the years. I hope he could give even more but that is not realistic because he gave all he had. If we have a Mo in the form he's been in in so many years that will be a big help for us."