Arne Slot opens up on Liverpool transfer plans as he admits he has 'big shoes to fill' after replacing Jurgen Klopp

(C)Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeArne Slot opens up on Liverpool transfer plans as he admits he has 'big shoes to fill' after replacing Jurgen KloppJuergen KloppLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueArne Slot has shed light on Liverpool's transfer plans and admitted that he has "big shoes to fill" after replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.Liverpool make changes in sporting structureSlot working with Richard Hughes to finalise transfersAims to make a winning start to ease the pressure