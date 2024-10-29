Arne Slot responds to reports that Federico Chiesa could end Liverpool spell as early as January with ex-Juventus winger struggling in fight with injuries
Arne Slot dismissed reports that Federico Chiesa could leave Liverpool on loan in January, even though he is struggling to stay fit.
- Chiesa has played only three matches for the Reds
- There was talk about leaving the club in January
- Slot shared update on his injuries and future