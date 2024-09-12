FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOLAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Does Arne Slot 'dislike' Trent Alexander-Arnold?! Paul Scholes thinks Liverpool boss' body language shows he may have problem with England full-back

T. Alexander-ArnoldA. SlotLiverpoolPremier League

Paul Scholes has suggested Liverpool manager Arne Slot's body language showed that he might have a problem with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Slot winning hearts on Merseyside after solid start
  • Scholes suggests he may have issue with Alexander-Arnold
  • Full-back linked with move to Real Madrid
Article continues below