Arne Slot delivers Hugo Ekitike injury update ahead of Liverpool's huge clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal
Race against time for Ekitike
The availability of Ekitike remains the primary concern for the technical staff at the AXA Training Centre as preparations ramp up for one of the most significant fixtures of the campaign. The French forward, who has become a pivotal figure in the Liverpool attack since his arrival, was absent for the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday due to a minor issue.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutch head coach revealed that the 23-year-old is yet to rejoin the main group for a full session. With the fixtures piling up rapidly at the turn of the year, the recovery window between matches has shrunk, complicating the striker's return to fitness.
"He has not trained with us until now and let's see if he can today," Slot said. "I have said two/three days ago he won't be out for long but the games come fast so he is in between with the team and it might take him one or two days extra."
Inconsistency plagues title challenge
Sunday’s result against Fulham was emblematic of Liverpool’s season thus far. While the team has recorded significant victories, they have also dropped points in matches they controlled, leaving them trailing Arsenal in the table by a whopping 14 points.
Slot was candid in his assessment of the campaign, acknowledging that the team is currently falling short of the required consistency. However, he remains convinced that the quality within the dressing room is sufficient to improve their standing.
“We are not where we want to but I feel we have a very talented squad and if everyone is available and ready we can do special things,” he explained. “We've shown that this season with quite a lot of impressive wins, but we've also had 'impressive' draws and losses in a negative way.”
A defining moment in the season
The upcoming fixture against Arsenal is viewed as a significant moment for Liverpool’s aspirations. A defeat would widen the gap to the summit, while a victory could provide momentum for the second half of the campaign and ensure they remain in fourth place.
Slot emphasised that the season remains alive on multiple fronts, but acknowledged the specific weight of Sunday’s encounter.
“A lot of importance on this game,” he admitted. “We still have a lot to play for in Premier League, but also in FA Cup and the Champions League. It's an important game to see where we are in a one-off game against a very very good Arsenal, who have been very good for years.”
The 'complete package' at the Emirates
The respect Slot holds for the opposition is evident. Arsenal have set the pace this season, combining defensive solidity with a varied attacking threat.
When asked to identify the biggest threat posed by the league leaders, the Liverpool boss pointed to their all-round competency rather than a single attribute.
“Arsenal’s main strength is they have many strengths,” Slot said. “They hardly concede, can score from open play and set-pieces, they have the complete package and for that reason they deserve to be on top this season.”
Arsenal's record from set-pieces is a particular area of strength, contributing significantly to their position at the top of the table. Liverpool must match the visitors physically and technically to secure a result. The defensive unit will be tasked with stopping an attack that can score in multiple ways, while the forwards will attempt to breach a backline that has conceded fewer goals than any other team in the league.
