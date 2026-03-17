Arne Slot airs disagreement with Jamie Carragher over Liverpool criticism after disappointing Tottenham draw

While defending their character, the head coach did concede that the team is failing to function perfectly as a unit. Clarifying his stance, he added: "Again we are agreeing but that comes with not playing so many times together. It is not like we are 11 individuals, if he meant that then I completely disagree. If he means we are not perfectly playing together in ball possession and off the ball then he is right. That is nothing to do with an individual mentality but that the connections are not as strong yet. All these things we have to adjust to every single team. I see a team that is fighting together."