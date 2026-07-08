Argentine FA under FBI investigation amid suspected bank fraud and money laundering in United States

According to reports from La Nacionand Terra, federal prosecutors and FBI agents have begun taking testimonies regarding the financial operations of the AFA in the United States.

The investigation centres on how the organisation, led by president Claudio Tapia, structured its international commercial agreements. Authorities are scrutinising whether the AFA and TourProdEnter LLC, a company that administered the collection of the association's contracts abroad, engaged in activities that could be classified as money laundering or bank fraud under American jurisdiction.

Investigators are currently tracing the flow of over $300 million tied to these international business dealings across multiple banking institutions.