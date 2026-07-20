Argentina labelled 'sore losers' over World Cup final tactics and refusal to give guard of honour to Spain after World Cup final chaos

Spain's coronation as World Cup champions was overshadowed by chaotic scenes on the pitch as the final whistle gave way to a heated confrontation between the two squads. Argentina defender Nahuel Molina was seen striking Spain captain Rodri as he ran off the bench to celebrate, sparking a wider scuffle in which Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat before also clashing with Gavi, with players and coaching staff eventually stepping in to separate both sides. Paredes was shown a red card for his actions, moments after Enzo Fernandez had already been sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

As Spain's players waited to lift the trophy, several Argentina players were seen turning their backs on the stage at the exact moment the champions received the trophy from officials, a gesture that quickly drew attention around the world.



