Argentina goalkeeping hero Emi Martinez sets Aston Villa trophy goal after signing new long-term contract

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeArgentina goalkeeping hero Emi Martinez sets Aston Villa trophy goal after signing new long-term contractE. MartinezAston VillaPremier LeagueArgentinaArgentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a long-term contract with Aston Villa which will keep him at the club until 2029.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMartinez commits future to VillaHas kept 54 clean sheets for the clubWants to win silverware with the VillansArticle continues below