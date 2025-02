Antony fell flat in Real Betis' Conference League defeat to Gent while Barcelona flop Vitor Roque was sent off for a rash tackle on Archie Brown.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Betis lost 1-0 but went through 3-1 on aggregate

Antony had off night after great start in Spain

Roque suspended for next European game Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱