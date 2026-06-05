'Cristiano Ronaldo said I should be careful' - Antony reveals intriguing advice from ex-Man Utd team-mate and reveals how Erik ten Hag convinced him to make ill-fated Old Trafford switch

Antony spoke warmly about Ronaldo and the support he received from the Portuguese star during their time together at United.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible person, very funny and polite," he admitted. "He told me that the day I stop feeling butterflies in my stomach, I should be careful. Before my debut against Arsenal, he reassured me by telling me to take my first touches calmly and that I already knew how to do the rest."

The Brazilian also explained why he chose to join the Red Devils, saying: "I went to Manchester United because of Erik ten Hag, who kept sending me messages saying he wanted me there."