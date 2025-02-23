Antony Ruben Amorim Erik ten HagGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Antony's problem was coaching!' - Ruben Amorim & Erik ten Hag blamed for winger’s flop in Man Utd ‘funeral’ as £85m star thrives on loan at Real Betis under ex-City boss

AntonyManchester UnitedReal BetisR. AmorimE. ten HagLaLigaPremier League

Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have been blamed for Antony’s flop at Manchester United, with the £85 million ($107m) winger now thriving at Real Betis.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brazilian forward struggled in England
  • Settled immediately following La Liga switch
  • Long-term future yet to be determined
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches