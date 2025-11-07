Getty
Antonio Rudiger makes Real Madrid contract decision as offers line up for ex-Chelsea defender
Rudiger's recovery stalls contract dialogue
Rudiger and Madrid had opened preliminary discussions regarding a contract renewal, but talks are now on pause, according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca.
The 32-year-old's current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season and initial conversations between the club and the player's representatives reportedly began several months ago, with financial figures already on the table and a mutual desire to reach an agreement. However, these negotiations have been mutually postponed following the muscle injury the German international sustained in late September.
The decision to halt negotiations was made by common accord, with both the player and the club feeling it was not the appropriate time to finalise figures while Rudiger focuses on his recovery.
The 81-cap Germany international has been sidelined for months with a hamstring injury that required surgery, and his expected return date is not until mid-December 2025.
The established roadmap, according to Marca, is to resume the dialogue in the early part of 2026. This restart is contingent on Rudiger returning to first-team action and demonstrating that his physical level remains that of an "indisputable pillar" for Carlo Ancelotti's defence.
The club initiated the talks months ago, signalling their intent to keep the former Chelsea man as an important part of their sporting project.
Defender's stance clear amid external interest
The report adds that Rudiger's desire is unequivocally to continue at Real Madrid. He is said to be happy with the project, his role in the team and his life in the Spanish capital.
This firm stance comes despite the defender not being short of suitors. Significant interest has reportedly emerged from Saudi Arabia, with clubs prepared to present an "economically potent" offer that would surpass the financial terms Madrid can table.
Furthermore, his former club, Chelsea, has reportedly not closed the door on a potential return. The Premier League side, which Rudiger left on a free transfer in 2022, are said to maintain a cordial relationship with his entourage.
Despite these lucrative and familiar options, Rudiger's priority remains clear: to continue wearing the white of Real Madrid.
'I would do it again': Rudiger on playing through pain
Rudiger's current hamstring injury follows a gruelling two-year period where he played almost constantly for club and country. The report notes that the defender previously played through "a lot of pain" with a meniscus issue, highlighting his commitment.
In a recent statement addressing his recovery, Rudiger was clear about his frustration and his focus.
"There’s nothing I hate more than being injured. I’ll be back soon," he said. "I needed this time because the preseason after the Club World Cup was very short. I need a little more time. I’m really looking forward to returning soon. I needed this time to disconnect, both mentally and physically. I’m happy to be back."
Reflecting on his decision to play through previous discomfort, Rudiger was defiant about his mentality.
"What happened was crazy. But I would do it again if necessary," he stated. "I was in pain, but that's just me. I always want to help, and I could still sprint. That's why I said, 'Why not?' I would do it again."
Bernabeu hierarchy value leadership and mentorship
Madrid's interest in retaining the 32-year-old extends beyond his on-pitch aggression and defensive attributes. The club's technical staff reportedly value him as a "current leader and a reference" for the squad's younger players.
His impact is measured not only in successful tackles but also in his leadership and character. Marca highlights that Rudiger is considered a natural mentor within the dressing room. He has forged a "big brother" relationship with emerging centre-back Dean Huijsen, actively helping the youngster integrate and understand the high demands of playing for Real Madrid.
This off-pitch influence is complemented by his personal stability. Rudiger is described as being in a moment of "personal plenitude." He is reportedly happy in Madrid, residing in La Finca with his family, who are fully adapted to life in the city. He is a popular and respected figure in the dressing room, and the club views this contentment as a significant factor in their desire to secure his continuity.
What next? Madrid's defensive overhaul and Alaba's difficult future
Rudiger's contract situation is playing out against the backdrop of a wider defensive renewal at Madrid. The club is actively planning for the future, with the emergence of Huijsen being a key part of that process.
Furthermore, the club reportedly intends to sign another top-tier centre-back next season to bolster the backline. Reports in Spain have suggested that Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is considered the "best placed" target for that slot.
Despite these plans for new additions, Marca clarifies that Rudiger's name still "figures in the main plans" for the medium term. The club believes his experience and leadership are vital to bridge the transition as younger talents are integrated.
The outlook appears less certain for Rudiger's fellow defender, David Alaba. The Austrian's contract also expires in 2026, but his persistent injury problems have severely hampered his continuity. As of today, Alaba's renewal is considered "very complicated" by the club.
While the formal negotiations for Rudiger are on hold, his continuity is far from discarded. The economic foundations for a new deal are already on the table, awaiting the moment when both parties can reconvene in early 2026, provided the defender's recovery confirms he is back to his best.
