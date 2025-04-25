Antonito Cordero: Why Newcastle took on Real Madrid & Barcelona to land Malaga's teenage promotion-hero-turned-contract-rebel

The 18-year-old winger has rejected the Spanish powerhouses and is set to join the Magpies as a free agent in the summer

When Real Madrid or Barcelona are in the race for a young Spanish player, it is usually game over for their rivals. That's why it's all the more remarkable that Newcastle have seen off competition from both the Spanish powerhouses to sign Malaga prospect Antonio Cordero.

The 18-year-old winger has signed a lucrative five-year contract at St. James' Park, having picked the Magpies over La Liga's two biggest clubs, and he will join up with his new team in the summer. All that's left is an official announcement.

It's an imminent deal that leaves his current employers bitterly disappointed after a long-running contract saga that has seen Cordero's relationship with Malaga sour, as he rejected the opportunity to continue with his boyhood club under the guidance of super-agent Pini Zahavi.

Article continues below

But why were Newcastle so determined to win the race for the youngster nicknamed Antonito? GOAL has the lowdown...