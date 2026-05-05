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Antonio Conte sets demands for Napoli future as Aurelio De Laurentiis prepares four conditions for stay
Conte identifies non-negotiables
Il Mattino reports that Conte is keen to continue his adventure at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but he has no intention of softening his stance on key sporting issues.
Historically a manager who refuses to accept compromises, Conte is seeking assurances that his vision for the first team will be respected without interference from above.
Reports suggest the coach was frustrated by a perceived lack of support from the club earlier this season, particularly when he spoke out against refereeing decisions. Furthermore, promised improvements to the club’s infrastructure have yet to materialise, leading to some friction between the dugout and the boardroom.
Conte is reportedly willing to overlook the facility issues for now, provided there is a clear separation between the sporting side of the club and everything else moving forward.
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De Laurentiis sets four distinct conditions
Napoli president De Laurentiis is equally prepared to lay down his own terms during a scheduled meeting following the upcoming fixture against Bologna.
The president has four specific requirements for the 2026-27 season. Crucially, De Laurentiis wants to see the wage bill reduced from its current level of approximately €115 million. Simultaneously, he expects the team to secure Champions League qualification once again and progress past the initial stage of Europe’s elite competition
Additionally, the owner plans to refresh the squad by identifying five players he wishes to see in the Napoli shirt next term.
Budget constraints and squad evolution
The financial backdrop plays a significant role in these negotiations. While Napoli possesses significant reserves, the club’s balance sheet remains in the red, necessitating a careful approach to player recruitment and salary management.
De Laurentiis intends to use roughly €190m in reserves to ensure the club’s long-term solidity rather than funding a reckless spending spree.
Conte, who has previously walked away from projects at Inter and Juventus when he felt the "sporting project" was being diluted, will have to decide if these financial restrictions align with his competitive instincts.
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Upcoming summit to define Napoli’s direction
The timing of the meeting is strategic, as Napoli first wants to mathematically "blindare" or secure their spot in the Champions League before discussing the finer details of the technical project.
For De Laurentiis, the 2026-27 campaign represents a landmark year as the club approaches its centenary. The president is reportedly eager to return to the forefront of the club's public image during this period, which could clash with Conte’s demand for total control over the sporting area.
Both parties are now effectively at a crossroads, with the post-Bologna summit likely to determine whether Conte remains the figurehead of the Napoli project.