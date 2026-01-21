AFP
Antonio Conte sensationally accused of 'keeping Napoli players hostage' amid unrest at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Agent calls out Conte
Mario Guiffredi made the sensational remarks in an interview with Calcio Napoli 24. The agent represents a number of Napoli players, including the youngsters Marianucci, Ambrosino and also 23-year-old Antonio Vergara, as well as club captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and regular starter Matteo Politano.
Politano is one of a number of senior players that have been sidelined through injury for Conte's side. High profile names including Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Alex Meret and Billy Gimour have all faced lengthy spells on the sideline, undermining Napoli's European campaign and their defence of the Scudetto. Il Partenopei are on the cusp of qualifying for the playoff round in the Champions Leagues as they sit in 23rd place ahead of tonight's fixtures. They sit six points behind Inter at the top of Serie A.
Despite the mini-crisis surrounding his squad, Conte has in the mind of Guiffredi, failed to use his squad effectively, with only Vergara seeing meaningful game time in the absence of more established playing personnel. Vergara has started the past two games, including in the draw with Copenhagen. The 21-year-old centre back Marianucci has only appeared in two games this season, while striker Ambrosino has played in five fixtures.
Conte's decisions are "shockingly ridiculous"
Guiffredi used his interview to lambast Conte, explaining that other Serie A managers are giving their younger players a chance.
He said: "I will not let myself be mocked by him. It’s just shockingly ridiculous. If Conte lacks the courage to use young players, that is not my problem. Allegri plays Bartesaghi, who was in the Under-23 side that got relegated, at Milan. Bernasconi played for the Atalanta Under-23 team and he starts with both Juric and Palladino as coach.
"Francesco Pio Esposito plays regularly for Inter, Gasperini picked a player born in 2009 like Arena, who a year ago was in Serie C."
"Conte has to decide if Marianucci and Ambrosino are Napoli players. If they are, then he must have the courage to actually use them,” continued Giuffredi. "That does not mean a few minutes every 10 years! Otherwise, just say they don’t belong at Napoli, and let them prove themselves elsewhere.
"He cannot just continue to keep them hostage. We already had an agreement in place with Cremonese and Venezia for these players, but for the last month this man has refused to let the players go. If he keeps them here and then doesn’t even give them a minute on the field, then what is it for?"
The agent went on to explain that Vergara was sought after by other Italian clubs before he broke through into the first team. Guiffredi added: "We had several Serie A clubs who wanted Vergara, but he was fortunate that several players were injured in his role, and so he was given an opportunity to play.
"The only way to know if these players are fit for Napoli is to actually play them. I’ve never seen anyone make a career sitting on the bench, and I am not going to be taken for a ride."
Who are Napoli's youngsters?
Midfielder Vergara has been on the books at Napoli since he was 11-years-old. After progressing through the ranks with the club, he had a loan spell with Pro Vercelli in Serie C during the 2022-23 season. He spent two seasons on loan with Reggiana in Serie B, however his development was curtailed by a knee injury. Vergara made his debut for Il Patenopei earlier this season.
22-year-old Ambrosino is also a product of the club's academy, joining Napoli in 2013. After a slew of loan spell with Como, Cittaella, Catanzaro and Frosinone, the striker also made his debut for his boyhood club earlier this season.
Marianucci can play as both a centre-back or right-back. The 21-year-old joined Napoli from Empoli at the end of last season. Marianucci made 18 appearances in Serie A last season.
Is this a problem for Conte?
Giuffredi's comments are not just a minor annoyance the ex-Juventus and Chelsea manager can bat aside. With multiple clients within the camp — including the club captain — the agent could well be expressing the discontent of his clients rather than his own opinions. Given Napoli's latest disappointing result in European competition, these comments could well prove to be an issue for Conte as he looks to steady the ship.
