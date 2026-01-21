Antonio Conte sensationally accused of 'keeping Napoli players hostage' amid unrest at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Guiffredi used his interview to lambast Conte, explaining that other Serie A managers are giving their younger players a chance.

He said: "I will not let myself be mocked by him. It’s just shockingly ridiculous. If Conte lacks the courage to use young players, that is not my problem. Allegri plays Bartesaghi, who was in the Under-23 side that got relegated, at Milan. Bernasconi played for the Atalanta Under-23 team and he starts with both Juric and Palladino as coach.

"Francesco Pio Esposito plays regularly for Inter, Gasperini picked a player born in 2009 like Arena, who a year ago was in Serie C."

"Conte has to decide if Marianucci and Ambrosino are Napoli players. If they are, then he must have the courage to actually use them,” continued Giuffredi. "That does not mean a few minutes every 10 years! Otherwise, just say they don’t belong at Napoli, and let them prove themselves elsewhere.

"He cannot just continue to keep them hostage. We already had an agreement in place with Cremonese and Venezia for these players, but for the last month this man has refused to let the players go. If he keeps them here and then doesn’t even give them a minute on the field, then what is it for?"

The agent went on to explain that Vergara was sought after by other Italian clubs before he broke through into the first team. Guiffredi added: "We had several Serie A clubs who wanted Vergara, but he was fortunate that several players were injured in his role, and so he was given an opportunity to play.

"The only way to know if these players are fit for Napoli is to actually play them. I’ve never seen anyone make a career sitting on the bench, and I am not going to be taken for a ride."

