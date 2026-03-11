Antonin Kinsky speaks out after Champions League 'dream' becomes 'nightmare' as Tottenham goalkeeper suffers humiliation against Atletico Madrid

The 22-year-old, handed a surprise start against Atletico Madrid, endured a calamitous opening at the Metropolitano stadium. He made two high-profile errors that contributed to Spurs trailing 3-0 after 15 minutes.

Kinsky, who had not featured for the first team since November, gifted the hosts an early lead with a misplaced pass. He then appeared to lose his footing entirely for Atleti’s third goal, while teammate Micky van de Ven also slipped during the build-up to the second. Despite the nightmare performance, the young shot-stopper took to social media to share his reflections, posting an image of himself re-watching the 5-2 defeat with the caption: "Thanks for messages. From dream to nightmare to dream again. See you."