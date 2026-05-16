Getty Images Sport
'I can't lie' - Antoine Semenyo revels in sublime FA Cup final winner as Man City star says Pep Guardiola gives him freedom to 'create chaos'
Semenyo delivers Wembley magic
City’s newest star Semenyo has admitted he had to "improvise" to score the stunning back-heel that secured FA Cup glory against Chelsea on Saturday. The forward, who arrived at the Etihad in a £62.5 million transfer from Bournemouth in January, settled a tight contest with a moment of pure instinct in the second half.
Speaking to BBC One after the final whistle, Semenyo reflected on the goal that will be etched into City folklore. "Everything happened so fast to be honest. It came straight to me and I had to improvise myself as quickly as I can. It has happened a couple of times in training - it happened perfectly today," the 26-year-old explained. "It is a good finish, I can't lie. As a kid I have always wanted to be playing for the top teams - it took a long time to get there, but I am grateful."
- AFP
Pep's license to create chaos
While Guardiola is famous for his rigid tactical structures and insistence on controlling possession, Semenyo revealed that the Catalan manager has given him a specific brief to be the wild card in his side. According to the Ghanaian international, the instructions from the touchline are focused on maintaining his natural attacking flair rather than over-complicating his role on the pitch.
"The first thing he [Pep Guardiola] said to me when I came was 'don't change your game'. He knows we control the game a lot, he still wants me to be me, still create a bit of chaos," Semenyo said. That chaos proved vital at Wembley, as he found the net to ensure City avoided a third consecutive FA Cup final defeat following previous heartbreaks against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.
Living the dream at the Etihad
For Semenyo, the transition from the south coast to a treble-chasing City side has been a whirlwind experience. The forward has quickly adapted to life under Guardiola, contributing significantly to the club's trophy hunt as they look to add the Premier League title to their Carabao Cup and FA Cup successes this term.
"I have never competed for trophies like this before, so everything is new to me. Hopefully, we can finish the job off," the attacker remarked when discussing his rise to the pinnacle of the English game. After scoring nine goals for the Blues prior to the final, his 10th in a City shirt arguably stands as the most vital of his career to date, justifying the significant investment made in the winter window.
- AFP
No time for celebrations
Despite the euphoria of a Wembley win, the City squad are already shifting their focus toward their remaining goals. With the Premier League title race against Arsenal reaching a fever pitch, Semenyo insisted that the celebrations would be kept to a minimum in order to prepare for the challenges immediately ahead on the calendar.
"I don't think there will be much celebrations tonight it is getting ready for Tuesday," the match-winner said ahead of the upcoming match against his former side Bournemouth.
City now head into the final week of the season knowing that while two more wins are crucial, they must also rely on Arsenal dropping points in either of their last two matches if they are to overhaul the Gunners at the top of the table.