Anthony Martial's shock new club confirmed with ex-Man Utd forward set to sign history-making contract as he drops out of Europe's top five leagues
Ex-Manchester United star Anthony Martial is set to sign a historic contract at a new club - but will be playing outside of Europe's top leagues.
- Martial has an agreement to join AEK Athens
- Will sign a three-year deal with the Greek side
- Set to arrive in Athens on Wednesday evening