Anthony Gordon to undergo Barcelona medical as Newcastle winger set to DOUBLE his wages to £300k per week ahead of £69m transfer move

Barcelona have reached a definitive agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Gordon in a deal worth approximately £69 million ($92m). The Liga giants moved quickly on Wednesday night to finalise negotiations, fending off stiff competition from across Europe to secure one of the Premier League's most productive wide players.

The 25-year-old was previously a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with the German side even launching an unsuccessful late bid to hijack the deal. However, Gordon’s heart was reportedly set on a move to Camp Nou, and personal terms were swiftly agreed. The winger will now fly to Catalonia to complete his medical examinations before joining Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their upcoming World Cup preparations in Florida.