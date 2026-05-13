Anthony Gordon agrees Bayern Munich personal terms as Newcastle demand £75m transfer fee

The 25-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the Bavarian club, who are eager to bolster their attacking options this summer. According to talkSPORT, while Gordon has reached an agreement on personal terms, a significant gap remains between the two clubs regarding a final valuation. Newcastle United are reportedly holding out for a fee of £75 million or more for their star man, who has enjoyed a strong individual season.

Despite the high asking price, there is optimism in Germany that a deal can be struck. Gordon has been in fine form, netting 17 goals across all competitions this term. His performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with Arsenal also maintaining an appreciation for the player, while Liverpool have held a historical interest in the former Everton man dating back to 2024.