'There's always noise' - Anthony Elanga gives insight into Newcastle team-mate Alexander Isak's future amid Liverpool transfer interest

Anthony Elanga, Newcastle United's new £55 million ($74m) recruit from Nottingham Forest, has expressed his admiration for international team-mate Alexander Isak, labelling the striker among the world’s elite. However, Elanga also made it clear that speculation surrounding Isak’s future at St James Park is part and parcel of being a top player, referring to the transfer chatter as little more than “noise.”

Isak linked with Liverpool transfer

Newcastle determined to resist sale

Forward has three years left on contract