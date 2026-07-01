AFP
Another new coach for Mason Greenwood! Marseille appoint ex-Lille boss Bruno Genesio after dismissing Habib Beye
- AFP
Quick change at the Velodrome
The managerial carousel continues at Marseille as the club moves swiftly to replace Beye. The former Aston Villa defender, who was only appointed four months ago, has been dismissed after failing to secure Champions League football. His short tenure comes to an end as the club looks for more seasoned leadership to guide them back to the pinnacle of French and European football.
Expectations are always sky-high at Marseille, and the failure to qualify for the continent's elite competition proved fatal for Beye’s prospects. The club hierarchy felt a change was necessary to ensure they do not fall further behind their domestic rivals in the upcoming campaign, with Beye's departure made official at the start of the week.
Genesio brings elite experience
In Genesio, Marseille have secured a coach with a proven track record of delivering results in Ligue 1. The 59-year-old was most recently at Lille, where he successfully guided the northern side into the Champions League last season. His ability to navigate the complexities of French football while managing big personalities makes him an ideal candidate for one of the most pressured jobs in the country.
The club expressed their confidence in the new appointment through an official statement, noting: "This appointment is part of the new sporting cycle undertaken by the club in order to pursue its development and sustainably strengthen its competitiveness at the highest level. With a wealth of experience gained at both domestic and European level, Bruno Genesio has established himself over the years as one of the most highly regarded French coaches."
A challenge accepted by the new boss
Genesio is no stranger to the demands of high-profile roles, having previously managed Lyon, Rennes, and Beijing Guoan. He was notably named the French coach of the year for the 2021-22 season during his time with Rennes, a testament to his tactical acumen. Now, he faces the task of galvanising a Marseille side that finished a disappointing fifth in the table last term.
Speaking on his decision to move to the Velodrome, Genesio said: "I chose to join Olympique de Marseille because I was drawn in by the challenge that was presented to me. OM is a unique club, with an exceptional history, a strong identity and supporters whose passion is recognised far beyond its borders."
- AFP
Looking ahead to the new campaign
The appointment comes at a critical time for Marseille, who have recently had to navigate UEFA sanctions regarding break-even targets. With those distractions behind them, the focus shifts entirely to the pitch. Marseille are set to kick off their new Ligue 1 season on the weekend of August 21-23 at home against Strasbourg, where the demanding Velodrome faithful will be expecting an immediate impact from their new man in the dugout. Genesio will hope to be able to call upon Marseille's top scorer from last season Greenwood, who is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Roma and Fenerbahce.