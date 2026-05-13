Getty Images Sport
Another managerial change at Nottingham Forest? After four bosses in one record-setting season the Reds ‘retain a strong interest’ in Premier League rival
Marinakis eyes reunion with Silva
Forest could make a shock managerial change this summer if Silva signals a willingness to move to the City Ground, according to TEAMtalk. Marinakis remains one of Silva's biggest supporters following their hugely successful time together at Olympiakos. The relationship between Silva and Marinakis has remained extremely strong since their period in Greece, where Silva guided Olympiakos to the 2016 Super League title. That campaign included a remarkable European-record run of 17 consecutive domestic victories at the start of the season and firmly cemented Silva’s reputation as one of the most promising young coaches in the game at the time.
- (C)GettyImages
History repeating itself at the City Ground?
Interestingly, when Silva took over at Olympiakos, he replaced fellow Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, and a similar sequence could now unfold again at Forest. Current incumbent Pereira took over from Sean Dyche in February and has guided the club to Premier League safety, while also making a deep run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.
Despite this relative success, TEAMtalk suggests that Marinakis is considering another managerial reshuffle this summer. This comes as a major surprise given that Forest have already cycled through four different managers during the current record-setting campaign, searching for the right formula to cement their top-flight status.
Silva in high demand
The Forest owner is understood to believe Silva could provide the stability, tactical structure and Premier League credibility needed to elevate the club to the next level. Marinakis would be prepared to make a decisive move for the former Everton and Hull City boss if Silva indicates he is open to taking over the project in the East Midlands.
However, Forest are far from alone in pursuing the Portuguese tactician. Chelsea continue to assess Silva as part of their ongoing managerial search following the decision to move on from Liam Rosenior. The Blues are considering a broad shortlist of candidates and Silva remains a respected figure among influential members of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy who value his attacking style and ability to improve players.
- AFP
European giants join the hunt
Meanwhile, Benfica are also monitoring Silva closely as they prepare for the likely departure of Jose Mourinho. With Mourinho expected to return to Real Madrid this summer, the Portuguese giants are forced into the market for a new head coach, and Silva is among the names being seriously discussed internally as someone capable of restoring domestic dominance. Despite the growing interest from across the continent, Fulham remain keen to keep Silva and value the work he has done at Craven Cottage immensely.