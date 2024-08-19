Another Las Vegas party for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney? Arthur Okonkwo makes bold Wrexham promotion claim after picking up four points from two games in League One
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will have another Las Vegas party to fund if Arthur Okonkwo gets his way, with a bold Wrexham promotion claim made.
- Back-to-back promotions for Red Dragons
- Hollywood co-owners have made that possible
- Already holding their own in League One