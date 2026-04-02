'Annoying' - Barcelona left fuming by Raphinha injury on Brazil duty as president Joan Laporta slams scheduling

The club president has not held back in his assessment of the international schedule, expressing his deep frustration after Raphinha returned from Brazil duty with a significant injury. Speaking to Mon Esport, the Barcelona president made it clear that the club feels let down by FIFA's management of the global footballing calendar.

“Raphinha's injury is a shame. We must ask FIFA to draw up an international calendar that takes into account the competitions in which the major clubs are involved,” Laporta stated. “It's a friendly match, and one of our best players suffers an injury. Of course it's annoying. You can't blame the players, they are professionals and they give their all for their country. The problem is the crowded schedule, in the time of the season where we are playing for everything. It's infuriating!”