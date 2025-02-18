Annie Kilner 'absolutely livid' over latest Lauryn Goodman 'stunt' with Kyle Walker's wife convinced AC Milan star's ex-mistress 'will stop at nothing to destroy her'
Annie Kilner is “livid” over Lauryn Goodman’s latest “stunt”, with Kyle Walker’s wife fearing her husband’s ex-mistress wants to “destroy her”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker has linked up with AC Milan
- Yet to be joined in Italy by wife & kids
- Goodman plotting relocation of her own