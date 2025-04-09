Anne Hathaway Declan RiceTNT Sports/GOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway is a Gooner! Hollywood superstar delivers cringeworthy rendition of Arsenal anthem 'North London Forever' after thumping Champions League win over Real Madrid

ArsenalChampions LeagueArsenal vs Real MadridReal Madrid

Arsenal fan and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway delivered a cringeworthy rendition of the club anthem after thumping win over Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hathaway sings 'North London Forever'
  • Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 on Tuesday
  • Gunners next face Brentford this weekend
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches