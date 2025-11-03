Getty Images Sport
'Actual animal' Moises Caicedo is 'best defensive midfielder in the world' says Chelsea team-mate after leading battling Blues past Tottenham
Caicedo helps Chelsea get back to winning ways
Chelsea headed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, and as a result, they were understandably under a lot of pressure. However, in the game, the Blues thoroughly dominated Thomas Frank's side and rightfully secured the three points from the clash. The chief architect behind the victory was midfield general Caicedo, who completed seven recoveries, four interceptions and provided the all-important assist for Joao Pedro after twice shutting down Spurs defenders as the Brazilian forward finally ended his nine-game goal drought.
- Getty Images Sport
'Best player on the planet in his position'
Speaking about Caicedo's influence on the match, goalkeeper Sanchez said: "I don't really need to talk about him but he's an actual animal. He's the best player on the planet in his position. He's one of the best in the world, who is better than him in that position? He's a beast. Every 50-50, every challenge he wins and is so composed on the ball.
"I haven't seen him change much. As a player and as a character, he's always been the same, hard work, effort, quiet but a very good guy. Obviously, he's filled out with his body a bit more with age and with experience, he's just got better and better on the pitch. His confidence has also gone higher and higher. He's a boss at winning the midfield."
Speaking on his own performance, Sanchez added: "I enjoyed myself. When you play for one of the best teams in the world, a massive club, you're always going to be under pressure when the team or you don't perform. Obviously, being the last line of defence, normally you get the blame for it, even if it's not yours but that's the life I choose, that's what I like and I enjoy it. I've got the confidence of my boys, the manager and the club to keep doing as good as I'm doing.
"The whole entrance into Chelsea for me personally, was difficult. I came in a rush, only had about three days of training on how to start with a new manager, a new team and it was a bit of a struggle. I got used to it then got a massive injury on my knee around Christmas which put me out for the rest of the season."
Pedro owes Caicedo a dinner
Chelsea goal-scorer Pedro admitted after the match that he owes Caicedo a dinner following his helpful assist in the Spurs clash as he said: "Moises, everyone knows, is a top, top player. It is a pleasure to play with him, and when he pass to me on the pitch, in the half-time I said I need to invite you to dinner, so yeah I just want to say thank you to him. Thanks to the team for the support. I scored but I still need to improve. I had a lot of chances, but we won the game. I think I needed this goal after a long time I don't score for Chelsea and I think the team expect (goals) from me, so I just want to say thank you to Moises, thank you to the team and now we need to enjoy this victory."
- Getty Images Sport
Caicedo on par with Rodri, says Maresca
Speaking about the midfielder's performance, head coach Maresca said: "I said many times, the best thing from Moi, for sure, we judge him inside the pitch, but he's so humble, he's such a good guy, he's always there to help everyone. And I just said to the television interviewer that for me, him and [Manchester City's] Rodri, in this moment, they are the two best defensive midfielders in the world."
With the well-deserved win against Spurs, the Blues climbed up to sixth position in the league. They next face Qarabag in a Champions League fixture a long way from home on Wednesday, before hosting Wolves for a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on November 8.
Advertisement