'He has no ceiling!' - Angel Di Maria backs Lionel Messi to keep playing for 'many more years' after stellar 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Di Maria has sent a clear message regarding the future of his long-time teammate Messi, following Argentina's emotional journey at the 2026 World Cup. Despite the veteran forward approaching his 40s, Di Maria believes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is far from finished at the highest level of the game. Speaking after Rosario Central’s recent 2-1 defeat to Belgrano, the winger remained adamant that the captain still dictates his own destiny on the pitch.

"Leo has to keep going as long as he wants," the former Real Madrid and PSG forward said. "I think he can continue for many more years. At 39, he's shown that he's one of the best and that he can continue to be one of the best in history. He has no ceiling, there's nothing more for him."

These comments come at a critical time for the national team, especially after Leandro Paredes revealed that Messi viewed the 2026 World Cup final as his farewell to the international stage.



