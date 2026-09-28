Angel Di Maria gives verdict on Cristian Romero inheriting Argentina captaincy as Lionel Messi prepares for emotional farewell

Reflecting on the change of leadership within the Albiceleste camp, Di Maria backed the decision made by his former manager during an appearance on SportsCenter.

Backing the defender to thrive with the extra responsibility, Di Maria said: "He deserves it. I think it's a great choice by Scaloni and the coaching staff. He deserves it because he's a great guy. He has a great temperament to carry the armband and I'm sure he'll do a great job."

Urging supporters to get behind the new era, the former international winger added: "I'm happy that people continue to support the national team because they will surely continue to bring us joy."