Angel City co-founder Natalie Portman, star Ali Riley and USWNT manager Emma Hayes attend ACFC’s 2-1 win over Seattle Reign

Angel City co-founder Natalie Portman, star Ali Riley and USWNT manager Emma Hayes attend ACFC's 2-1 win over Seattle ReignNWSLAngel City FCSeattle Reign FCA. RileyAngel City FC secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign as Portman and Riley cheered from the standsPortman showed her continued support for the team she helped createRiley, sidelined due to injury, joins fans to cheer on her teammatesAngel City FC's win strengthens their position in the NWSL standings