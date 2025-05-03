Ange Postecoglou insists Tottenham can dispel negativity with Europa League triumph after fan anxiety in 3-1 semi-final first leg win over Bodo/Glimt
Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham winning the Europa League can help dispel fans' negativity about the club ahead of their semi-final tie at Bodo/Glimt.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Postecoglou senses Tottenham fans' nerves
- Hopes to dispel their negative with trophy
- Inching closer to Europa League final