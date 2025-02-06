'He'll be a Tottenham player, mate' - Ange Postecoglou says Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel will STAY in north London beyond his initial loan - as Spurs boss reveals how he convinced Frenchman to reject Chelsea on deadline day
Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Mathys Tel will stay with the Lilywhites beyond his initial loan from Bayern Munich.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tel signs six-month deal with Spurs
- Postecolou wants to keep Tel past loan
- Reveals how he warded off Chelsea interest in Tel