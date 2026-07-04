Ange Postecoglou to manage Cristiano Ronaldo as ex-Tottenham boss' new permanent job is confirmed

The Saudi Pro League giants have officially turned to the Australian tactician to lead them into a new era. Following the departure of Jorge Jesus, who led the side to the league title, Al-Nassr moved quickly to secure the services of the former Premier League manager.

The club announced the news via social media, signalling their intent to maintain their dominance in the region.

The social media announcement from the club’s official account featured the caption: "It's official: Mr. Ange Postecoglou is the new Head Coach of [Al-Nassr]. He signed a contract for two seasons."

The deal sees Postecoglou return to the dugout for the first time since his ill-fated stint in the East Midlands, providing him with a high-profile platform to rebuild his reputation alongside one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.