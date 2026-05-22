Getty Images Sport
No Anfield farewell for Mohamed Salah? Arne Slot silent on star's role in Liverpool's 'vital' last game of the season
Selection doubt clouds finale
The long-serving forward, who has amassed 257 goals in 441 appearances for the Reds, sparked intense administrative controversy recently after publishing a social media post demanding a tactical shift in Liverpool's style of play. This public critique followed a previous squad exclusion against Inter earlier this campaign, which occurred after the forward admitted his relationship with Slot had entirely broken down.
Consequently, the head coach has stonewalled intense media scrutiny regarding whether the veteran attacker will be granted a farewell appearance in the last game of the season against Brentford on Sunday. The Reds are on the cusp of sealing a place in next season's Champions League heading into the clash at Anfield.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot outlines qualification priority
Addressing the ongoing friction and his refusal to guarantee the forward a starting berth in the final fixture, Slot focused heavily on achieving the club’s remaining European target. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot said: "I never say anything about team selection. I don't think it is that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game.
"I was very disappointed after our loss against Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League which we didn't get. Now there's one game to go which is a vital one for us as a club. We both want what's best for the club, we both want the club to be successful and that's the main aim.
"I have to find a way to evolve this team now and definitely in the summer and in the upcoming season to be successful again, and to play a brand of football that I like. And if I like it then the fans will like it as well because I haven't liked a lot of the way we played this season. But we try to evolve the team in a way that we can compete but definitely also play the brand of football, the style of football the fans, I, and hopefully Mo if he's somewhere else at that moment in time will like as well."
Authority challenged on social media
The tactical divide widened when several Liverpool squad members actively engaged with Salah's controversial online critique, forcing the manager to defend his authority and long-term vision. Defending his footballing philosophy and addressing the squad's reaction, Slot added: "You are doing a lot of assumptions. First of all you say that he wants to play that style and then say it is not my style.
"I think Mo was really happy with the style we played last year as it lead to us winning the league. Football has changed, football has evolved, but we both want what is best for Liverpool and that is for us to compete for trophies, which we haven't done this season and we which we did last season.
He and the team – and I was included in that – brought the league title back after five years and we would like to challenge for that again next season and continue to evolve the team. That is my take on it."
Pressed on the fact that other members of the squad had actively liked and interacted with the controversial upload, the Dutchman remarked: "Social media came when I was a little bit older, so as people know I'm not really involved. I don't really know what it exactly means if you 'like' a post. What I know, and that is my world, is to see how they train and I have not seen anything different compared to the rest of the season."
- (C)Getty Images
Champions League objective looms
Liverpool face a definitive, tactical test when they host Brentford, needing a single point to mathematically guarantee elite European qualification. Slot's inconsistent side must urgently banish recent defensive frailties to avoid a catastrophic collapse that would compromise their entire summer transfer window recruitment strategy.
Meanwhile, Salah looks set to conclude an unusually low-scoring seven-goal domestic campaign, with a massive administrative transition awaiting him as he finalises his summer departure from Anfield.