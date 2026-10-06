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'A fitting final chord' - Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin backs Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or
Russian playmaker endorses Argentine maestro
Former Arsenal attacking midfielder Arshavin has openly backed Messi to lift the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The 39-year-old forward earned a record-extending 17th career nomination after inspiring Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final with an eight-goal haul. At club level, the talismanic captain also drove Miami to their maiden Major League Soccer title and Campeones Cup triumph, registering an impressive 21 goals and 11 assists along the way.
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'I would give it to Messi'
Assessing what he views as a wide-open race devoid of any clear frontrunner, Arshavin offered an unequivocal verdict on who should claim football's supreme individual accolade. Speaking to Sports.ru, the former Russia captain stated: "It seems to me that there is no outright favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year. But I would give it to Messi. He had a great World Cup, dragging Argentina almost single-handedly."
Veteran justifies poetic career tribute
Arshavin maintained that the veteran's sustained brilliance across two different fronts fully merits the game's ultimate prize, despite La Albiceleste ultimately falling short against champions Spain.
Explaining the reasoning behind his selection, the 45-year-old added: "Unfortunately, he couldn't drag the team all the way to the title, but in any case, he played brilliantly both for the national team and for Inter Miami. After all, he also led the club to their first league championship. It would be a fitting final chord since there is no obvious contender."
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Historic London ceremony awaits victor
The prestigious golden ball will be presented at a star-studded gala inside the London Palladium Theatre on Monday, October 26. The ceremony marks a historic departure from tradition, taking place outside Paris for the first time in honour of the award's 70th anniversary. Messi faces stiff competition to secure the crown, lining up on the 30-man shortlist alongside the game's next generation of contenders in Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham.
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