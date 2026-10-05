‘It’s not normal!’ - Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta stunned by Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise

Iniesta knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level for Barcelona. During his illustrious playing career with the club, the former midfielder famously witnessed the extraordinary emergence of Messi.

Now, the Spanish legend is watching another incredible talent rise through the ranks. Iniesta has been closely following the progress of Blaugrana winger Yamal, and he is thoroughly impressed by what he has seen.

The 19-year-old sensation has enjoyed a truly remarkable start to the current campaign. With an astonishing seven goals in just seven Liga matches this season, Yamal has already established himself as a phenomenal force on the pitch.