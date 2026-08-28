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imago-sport-1079188082.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Adhe Makayasa

Andres Iniesta set for coaching debut as Barcelona legend begins new chapter in United Arab Emirates

A. Iniesta
Gulf United
Dibba Al Fujairah
Barcelona
LaLiga

Barcelona and Spain icon Andres Iniesta will take his first steps in management this Friday when he leads Gulf United FC in the UAE First Division. The 42-year-old maestro retired in the Middle East two years ago before earning his UEFA A licence, and he now begins a fresh journey in the dugout with Dubai's ambitious young side.

  • Spanish icon enters dugout

    The Spain legend officially begins his managerial career in charge of UAE First Division side Gulf United FC this Friday. After calling time on his playing days with Emirates Club in 2024, the former Barcelona maestro completed his UEFA A licence before taking the reins at the Dubai-based outfit in June. He is now continuing his preparations to secure the UEFA Pro Licence.

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    Iniesta relishes opening test

    The former midfielder stressed that his squad have embraced a distinct tactical identity ahead of their trip to the New Dibba Stadium. Looking ahead to the season opener, Iniesta said: "We are really looking forward to Friday. We have been working with the team for several weeks on a clear style of play, and now it is time to compete."

  • Youth project drives ambition

    Gulf United have built a reputation as a progressive club, securing two promotions since their founding in 2019 and boasting the youngest squad in the division. That youth-centric vision aligns seamlessly with Iniesta's philosophy, focusing heavily on individual development alongside securing positive results on the pitch. Far from the European spotlight, the four-time Champions League winner is determined to construct his managerial legacy from the ground up through talent development.

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    Tough opener tests resolve

    Iniesta's first competitive test comes against Dibba Al Fujairah, a recently relegated top-flight side widely expected to mount an immediate promotion push. The fixture will serve as a true benchmark for how effectively Gulf United's youngsters can execute the Spaniard's blueprint under pressure. Establishing consistency early on will be crucial in setting up a promotion challenge before the upcoming league breaks.