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Former Pescara captain Andrea Camplone in intensive care after collapsing during padel match
Sudden collapse during padel
The emergency occurred at a Montesilvano sports complex when the former right-back suddenly lost consciousness during a padel match at around 6:30 PM local time, according to Il Messaggero. A doctor at the venue immediately administered initial first aid before 118 emergency medical crews arrived and deployed a mechanical chest compression device for resuscitation. He was promptly intubated on site and rushed under Code Red to the Spirito Santo Civil Hospital in Pescara.
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Condition stable after surgery
Hospital medical authorities confirmed that an emergency hemodynamics procedure was successfully carried out overnight, leaving his condition stable in intensive care. Doctors have maintained a reserved prognosis given his past history of cardiovascular complications. Continuous monitoring remains focused on his recovery following the sudden cardiac arrest.
Distinguished Italian football career
The legendary figure captained Pescara to two Serie A promotions under Giovanni Galeone in 1987 and 1992. His journey continued at Perugia, where he achieved successive promotions to reach the top flight before later guiding the same club to the 2013-14 Serie C title as head coach. His managerial career across Italian football also featured spells in charge of Virtus Lanciano, Benevento, Bari, Cesena, and Catania.
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Hospital monitoring remains critical
Specialist medical teams are scheduling further examinations and post-intubation evaluations before issuing an updated medical bulletin. Local law enforcement authorities have also been informed of the sports facility incident in accordance with standard procedures to complete official reports.
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