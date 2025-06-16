'Crazy about me' - Andrea Cambiaso denies Pep Guardiola call and addresses Juventus future amid AC Milan and Napoli links
Andrea Cambiaso has poured cold water on talk of a Juventus exit, insisting he’s happy in Turin and backing coach Igor Tudor after a turbulent season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Juve starlet denies any contact with Guardiola or Milan
- Cambiaso says Juventus 'crazy about me', feels trusted
- Hails Tudor’s impact during tough campaign