'No wonder he concedes so many!' - Andre Onana leaves Man Utd fans baffled as he's spotted smothering gloves in vaseline amid Liverpool's siege on his net at Old Trafford Andre OnanaManchester UnitedManchester United vs LiverpoolLiverpoolPremier League

Manchester United fans have been left baffled after seeing Andre Onana use vaseline on his gloves amid a seige on his goal by Liverpool.