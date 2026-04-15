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Andoni Iraola receives Crystal Palace offer but Bundesliga side hope to lure departing Bournemouth boss with long-term project
Crystal Palace make early move for Spanish coach
According to Marca, Palace have already contacted Iraola with a highly lucrative offer to manage the London club. The Spanish tactician recently confirmed his impending departure from the South Coast at the end of the campaign, sparking immense interest across Europe. The Eagles, who are looking to replace Oliver Glasner, have presented a multi-million-pound proposal and a long-term vision to secure his services. They believe his aggressive tactical style perfectly matches their squad profile, while the geographical proximity of less than 90 miles between the two clubs offers him familiar continuity within England.
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Leverkusen monitor situation as alternative option
Meanwhile, German publication kicker reports that Bayer Leverkusen have added the 43-year-old to their shortlist. The Bundesliga side are evaluating potential replacements for Kasper Hjulmand amidst growing internal doubts about his future. Iraola leaves Bournemouth in a strong position, with the club currently sitting 11th in the Premier League. His record this season across all competitions includes 10 wins and 15 draws from 34 matches, securing 45 points in the league so far. Reflecting on his exit, Iraola stated: "It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special."
Financial factors influence the managerial race
A significant advantage for Leverkusen is that the highly-rated coach will be available on a free transfer once his contract expires. This contrasts sharply with their other primary managerial target, Fabian Hurzeler. Prising Hurzeler away from Brighton would require a substantial compensation fee exceeding €10 million. While Palace could easily afford a €15m payout for targets, Leverkusen executives note that Hurzeler's philosophy aligns more naturally with their preferred footballing identity. In contrast, the London club have fewer reservations about tactical adaptation and boast the financial strength to invest heavily.
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Future decisions await the highly sought manager
As the season concludes, the sought-after manager must decide whether to remain in England or embrace a fresh challenge abroad. Crystal Palace await his final verdict on their lucrative bid, while Leverkusen carefully weigh their options before formalising an approach. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will accelerate their search for a suitable successor.