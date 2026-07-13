Andoni Iraola confirms Liverpool 'working hard' to sign more new players in summer transfer window after early Victor Munoz & Jeremy Jacquet deals

Iraola sat down at the AXA Training Centre on Monday to outline his vision for Liverpool following his appointment. With pre-season training officially getting underway on Tuesday, the former Bournemouth boss was quick to focus on the squad dynamics and the need for further reinforcements despite the business already completed by the recruitment team.

The Spaniard acknowledged that while Munoz and Jacquet have bolstered the ranks, the work is far from finished. "We’ve signed two players already we need more, we know this. We are working on this. As a coach I want the players here from day one, selfishly, but we know it doesn’t work like this, we’re working hard for those signings," Iraola told reporters.







